An update to a local chef KPVI told you about last month.
Chef Lloys George was recently selected for an elite culinary program.
He also just started his new business in January.
It's called '1st Prep.'
He prepares meals for anyone who is looking for healthier options.
Then he delivers the meals to people on Sundays and Thursdays.
He does single meals and meal plans.
You can go online and choose the meals based on your diet or dietary restrictions.
And he just added fresh juices to his menu.
The chef says his business is different and unique to the area.
"Because I'm culinary trained, I can do a variety of different things. One of my biggest things right now that I do is pasta's but I also incorporated buffalo meat into my menu. It's a more leaner option for people that are trying to hit their macros each week and stay on track with their health," says Chef Lloyd George.
To check out his meals and to order you can go to his website at 1stprepmeals.com
