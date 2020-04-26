Local Church Passes Out 'Loads of Love'

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 45 TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...SNAKE RIVER PLAIN, SOUTH-CENTRAL HIGHLANDS, AND THE INTERSTATE 86 AND 15 CORRIDOR FROM RAFT RIVER TO POCATELLO TO BLACKFOOT. * WHEN...BEGINNING AROUND 10 AM AND REACHING ITS PEAK BETWEEN 1 PM AND 4 PM AND THEN DECREASING BETWEEN 6 PM AND 9 PM MDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COUPLED WITH RECENTLY TURNED AGRICULTURAL LAND WILL PRODUCE BLOWING DUST. SOME AREAS ALONG THE INTERSTATE 86 AND 15 CORRIDOR MAY SEE VISIBILITY REDUCED TO 1/4 MILE AT TIMES CREATING HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS. GUSTY WINDS MAY ALSO BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&