Local Church Passes Out 'Loads of Love'

A local church passed out ‘Loads of Love’ over the weekend.
The Pocatello Christian Outreach Center gave out 41,000 pounds of yogurt and milk products for free to the community.
Over a thousand cars came through the Pine Ridge Mall parking lot as volunteers handed out the food.
They say it’s the fourth ‘Loads of Love’ food distribution this year with about 155,000 pounds of food brought into the community.
Private donors donate the food.
“It’s just an opportunity to reach out with no motive except for just bridging a community. Just helping people, loving people and just meeting people where they are,” says Pastor Doug Smith, Pocatello Christian Outreach Center.
Their goal is to do a food distribution at least once a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.