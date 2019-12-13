A local church is raising money to help out a disabled community member.
The ‘Christs Love Vineyard Church’ in Pocatello is holding a dinner event Friday night for a local man who is wheelchair bound and needs a better vehicle.
Eddie and Darlene Brown are getting ready to take Eddie to work, but it’s a lot of work just to get him in the car they have.
Eddie says he’s concerned about his wife loading him into the car, especially at this time of year.
“I worry about her slipping and falling when there is snow,” says Eddie Brown, Pocatello.
Right now Eddie and Darlene are using a car to take Eddie to work at the Goodwill, that they say is difficult and challenging to get Eddie and his wheelchair into.
“It would be better for him to have an accessible van to where I can just roll him in there and not have to lift the chair all the time,” says Darlene Brown, Eddie’s Wife.
‘Operation Guardian Angel’ is presenting a ‘Christmas Miracle Again.’
“We are set out to make a difference in the lives of other people. Give them hope and this is the perfect time of the year to do that. Eddie and Darlene almost lost their home last year for back taxes and the community came together and raised enough money to save their home and during that time we saw the need that he needs a wheelchair accessible vehicle to make his life a little bit easier,” says Merriann Forrest, Executive Director of Jeshua Ministries.
Eddie says having a wheelchair accessible van will overall make things better for him and his wife.
“We can go out and do things and go do activities together,” says Eddie.
And he says he’s grateful for what the community is doing for them.
“I am just blessed by all the work and things that they are doing for us to make this possible and I’m just thankful they’re around because they’re making life easier for me and my wife,” says Eddie.
A fundraising event will be held tonight (Friday, December 13th) with a full Christmas dinner and a silent auction at ‘Christ’s Love Vineyard Church’ at 6:30 p.m.
The dinner is $10.00 dollars per person and all the proceeds go towards a wheelchair accessible van for the local couple.
If you would like to donate, you can go to www.hsjeshuaministries.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.