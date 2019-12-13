Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW MAY CAUSE MINOR TRAVEL IMPACTS FOR EAST IDAHO TONIGHT AND SATURDAY... ANOTHER ROUND OF SNOW IS EXPECTED TO IMPACT EAST IDAHO FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY. GENERALLY 1 TO 3 INCHES OF SNOW IS FORECAST FROM THE EASTERN MAGIC VALLEY NORTHEAST TO THE ISLAND PARK REGION. THE TETON VALLEY AND LOWER ELEVATIONS SOUTH OF INTERSTATES 84 AND 86 SHOULD ALSO EXPECT 1 TO 3 INCHES OF SNOW. HIGHER ELEVATIONS SOUTH OF INTERSTATES 84 AND 86 MAY RECEIVE AS MUCH AS 4 TO 6 INCHES OF SNOW. ROADWAYS THROUGH EAST IDAHO ARE EXPECTED TO BE SLICK AT TIMES. DRIVERS ARE URGED TO EXERCISE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING THROUGH THE REGION TONIGHT AND SATURDAY.