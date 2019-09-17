KPVI continues talks with local candidates running for Pocatello City Council.
KPVI’s Deanne Coffin met with candidate Colton Peterson who says his goal is to bring the community together by making the city a happier and safer place to live.
Colton Peterson is running for seat two on the Pocatello City Council.
He says he’s running because he’s concerned for the citizens of Pocatello.
“I want to bring the community and the police closer together to fight the crime, you know and I figure if you have a good balance of good relationships between community and law enforcement, more people might start saying something and we might be able to get a handle on this,” says Colton Peterson, Candidate for Pocatello City Council, Seat Two.
Peterson has a thin blue line flag flying in his yard high above his house which he says represents his support for law enforcement.
“I’m very big in, you know, let’s support our law enforcement, our first responders, our firefighters, our paramedics, you know, let’s get them better equipment to do their jobs. Let’s see if we can find a way to hire more police to help protect and serve our community,” says Peterson.
For the last few years on the 4th of July, Peterson says he’s been taking cases of water to law enforcement and first responders.
Peterson doesn’t feel like police are compensated nearly enough for putting their lives on the line every day.
“I think, you know, we might actually be able to get more officers and that if we could get them better raises. Get them paid a little better, you know, we’ve got to do more for them in order to keep the community safe,” says Peterson.
A campaign fundraiser will be held for Colton Peterson this Saturday, September 21st .
Peterson says come join him for a BBQ to meet him and find out more about him.
The event will be held at 1625 Sierra Drive in Pocatello from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
There’s a $5.00 dollar donation per person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.