A local city is a finalist in a worldwide competition.
The City of Chubbuck has been selected as a finalist for the 2020 ‘Strongest Town’ contest.
Chubbuck made it to the first round match-up in the 5th annual ‘Strongest Town’ competition.
Mayor Kevin England says cities like Chubbuck were asked about their economic resilience, citizen involvement and land use.
“We looked at it and said this is right down the line of what we’ve been doing, so we just as well tell them about ourselves,” says Mayor Kevin England, City of Chubbuck.
Mayor England says that the City of Chubbuck is one of 16 finalists from cities all around the world that could be chosen to be the ‘Strongest Town.’
“It’s set up in a bracket system, very similar to the NCAA finals. We’ve made the ‘Sweet 16.’
The Mayor says they’re competing against a town in Minnesota, called Winona, with about 10,000 more people than the City of Chubbuck.
“I think the thing we feel so good about is the fact that we have reached out to the community in survey form and asked them what they’d like to see worked on and that’s what we’re working on. Apparently that was what this ‘Strong Town’ was looking for, so again, we’re tickled to be in the competition,” says Mayor England.
The Mayor says Chubbuck’s whole strategic plan has been based on community input and what the community has asked them to do.
‘If you want to have a strong community, you have to have community buy in. It’s not going to happen from the top down. It actually happens from the base up and that’s what we see happening in the City of Chubbuck,” says Mayor England.
The 16 finalists will face off this week for a chance to advance each week to the next round based on votes, until one city is selected to have the title of the ‘Strongest Town’ and a chance to go to a conference in Pensacola, Florida this summer.
“The most exciting part of this to me is this is a confirmation that the direction we’re going is the right direction,” says Mayor England.
You can vote once per day in each match-up by going to the City of Chubbuck’s Facebook page.
Voting for this round will end at midnight on Thursday.
