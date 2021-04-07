Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...West southwest winds of 30 to 40 MPH with gusts of 50 to 55 MPH expected. * WHERE...The eastern Magic Valley, Snake Plain, and adjacent highlands, including but not limited to Shoshone, Burley, Oakley, Craters of the Moon, American Falls, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Soda Springs, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Mud Lake, Idaho Falls, and Rexburg. This includes Shoshone Bannock tribal lands and Idaho National Laboratory. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty cross winds and areas of blowing dust are expected to create difficult driving conditions. Isolated power outages and tree damage are also possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&