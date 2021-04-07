The Inkom City Council is meeting on Thursday to discuss future annexation and development.
Inkom Mayor Max Shaffer says the city council had a public hearing last month regarding annexation.
About 60 acres has been requested by developers to be annexed in Inkom.
Mayor Shaffer says if annexed, developers plan to build a home subdivision.
The proposal is 107 residential lots and about five commercial lots.
“I think these developers have done everything that they were supposed to do to follow the rules. They purchased the property. They requested the annexation, so they are doing what is set for them to follow the rules and that’s all I can do is try to govern with the rules that are before me, the best that I can,” says Mayor Max Shaffer, City of Inkom.
Mayor Shaffer says it takes three public readings before it can be adopted by the city council as a city ordinance.
Thursday’s public hearing will be the second public reading.
