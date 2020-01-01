Getting rid of the old is common during the new year. The City of Pocatello plans on doing just that.
Deputy Public Works Director Tom Kirkman says, "Right now we're just in the infancy of our Fleet Services Division, and that's where we've combined all of the mechanics in the city and combined them into one location, and we're doing all the repairs out of this facility. And right now, we're just starting to see some huge benefits and efficiencies coming out of that."
The old Western States building on Garrett Way in Pocatello is now home to the city's fleet services.
Kirkman says, "A couple of years ago the city took on an endeavor to combine a few departments which was the streets department, the sanitation department. And then, we created a new fleet services department."
Combining multiple services into one central location means the city now has vacant properties it no longer needs.
Kirkman says, "We are auctioning off three building facilities with lots as well as one empty storage lot."
There's a sign on the door at the old streets department building on 1080 South 1st Avenue letting people know that the city has changed locations. Of the four properties that will be up for auction this year, this property has the highest minimum bid amount of nearly three-quarters of a million dollars.
There isn't a set date for the auctions yet, but the process is underway.
Kirkman says, "Any city property has to go up for public auction. And so, we've been to the city council and they have declared them a surplus. And so, now we're in the process of getting a contract with a local auctioning company."
While the city works on getting rid of the old, it's already seeing benefits from the new fleet service.
Kirkman says, "We're already seeing some big efficiencies as far as mass purchasing as well as no duplication of services."
While the four properties will be auctioned off, the minimum amount the city will accept for the locations has a combined total worth of more than $1.5 million.
