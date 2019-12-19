In September, President Donald Trump signed Executive Order 13888 to "enhance state and local government involvement in refugee resettlement."
Section one of the order states:
I have consulted with the Secretary of State and determined that, with limited exceptions, the federal government, as an exercise of its broad discretion concerning refugee placement accorded to it by the constitution and the Immigration and Nationality Act, should resettle refugees only in those jurisdictions in which both the state and local governments have consented to receive refugees under the Department of State’s Reception and Placement Program.
Thursday night, the Pocatello city council, in a unanimous vote, decided Mayor Brian Blad would give his written consent to the resettlement of refugees in the city.
The Gem State has three resettlement agencies. Two in Boise and one in Twin Falls.
This year, just over 100 refugees went through the Twin Falls agency to be resettled somewhere in Southeast Idaho.
If a state or local government doesn't consent, that does not mean refugees cannot live in the area. It means the federal government will not provide funding to help. Normally, the government helps refugees financially for eight months. After that, the refugees are expected to be financially stable.
So far, 21 states have given written consent including Idaho state neighbors Washington, Utah and Montana. The Gem State itself is not yet on the list.
When refugees settle in Pocatello, many times it's to attend Idaho State University.
The Bridges Idaho organization steps in to help make the transition into the community more comfortable by giving advice on how to better integrate.
For the organization, the city's decision to give consent to the resettlement of refugees is a step in the right direction for the entire state.
Bridges Idaho President Larry Gebhardt says, "Governor Little has projected a downturn in our economy, and it's mostly talent driven. There's not enough quantity and quality of skilled workers. And so, the refugees provide a pool of people who are already substantially skilled. They just need to have better English language skills and sometimes learn U.S. Standards instead of another country's standards."
The letter Mayor Blad signs will be sent to the U.S. State Department as well as the office of Governor Brad Little.
