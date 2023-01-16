A paranormal investigation team will be investigating a local coffee shop next month.
Spyro will be inside Gate City Coffee in Pocatello on February 25th after closing.
Bill Kelvie, the owner of Gate City Coffee says he's a skeptic but is excited to see what they come up with in their investigation on his old building in Historic Downtown Pocatello.
"Pocatello has got a lot of history and where we're at is right in the center of everything that was happening over the last, you know, 140 years or so in Pocatello and so we don't know the history, a lot of it and it's kind of interesting to anticipate what they kind of find here," says Bill Kelvie, Gate City Coffee.
Bill says later they will do some kind of reveal of what was discovered in their coffee shop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.