Today, citizens have their voices heard by voting. This year, citizens can do something to have their voices heard for the next decade by taking part in the 2020 census.
Linda Leeuwrik says, "Why do we do a census? It's called the decennial census because it happens every 10 years, and it's actually mandated by the U.S. Constitution."
April 1, 2020 is the official start date of the census.
Linda Leeuwrik is Chair for the Bannock County Complete Count Committee.
She says, "All the cities in Bannock County, the county, the school districts, ISU; we are all working together on outreach and education in our community to tell them how important this is."
Public participation with the census is important for many reasons, but there's one reason that may top them all.
Leewrik says, "Money. The census guides how more than $883 billion in federal funding is distributed in communities every year."
In 2010, an estimated 20 percent of Bannock County's population didn't participate. Which means the county missed out on $37 million in funding. The new committee aims to keep that from reoccurring this time.
Leeuwrik says, "How do you help our community? Take the census!"
In 2020, that's easier than ever with three ways to participate: by mail, by phone and online.
Doing so brings money [through federal funding] into the community, attracts new businesses to the area, and leads to an increased representation for the state in the U.S House of Representatives.
Leeuwrik says, "In 2020 we're going to get close to getting a third seat, but we're not quite there."
Many who don't participate do so because they are worried their information could be used against them. Leeuwrik says there's no reason to worry.
Leeuwrik says, "You cannot identify individuals [with census information] and it can't be used against somebody in some way."
For more information on how to participate in the census, visit: https://2020census.gov/en.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.