A local company was presented an award last week.
Idaho Hydro Tech was presented with the Small Business Administration 'Exporter of the Year' award for region 10.
That region includes Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Alaska.
Idaho Hydro Tech is based out of Station Square in Pocatello.
They make a product that is a humidifying air scrubber specifically designed and optimized for potato storage.
The CEO of Idaho Hydro Tech says the business has beenb growing in the United States but it grew much more quickly in Europe over the last year.
He says his business has more than doubled inthe last year and most of that growth was in Europe.
"It's very exciting actually because we've been working very hard for about 6 or 7 years now building the business and it has been doing well, but suddenly it's doing much better in Europe and I think that's because some of the benefits we provide are very, very important there. We help stop the spread of disease spreading in potato storage and they have some real challenges there," says Blake Isaac, CEO, Idaho Hydro Tech
Isaac says they expect their biggest year yet here in the United States.
