Local Company Hiring Dozens of New Employees

A local company is hiring dozens of new employees.
The Idaho based company, Melaleuca is hiring 50 new employees for their distribution center to box products and ship them out to customers.
Company officials say that with more people focusing on their health right now, they’ve had an explosion in customers wanting more products and an increase in new customers.
Currently Melaleuca employs about 1,600 people in Idaho and over 4,000 worldwide.
“Between us having these products and having them in stock and then the number of new customers coming to us every single day, the number of orders coming into our distribution center here, we just can’t ship them out fast enough and we need help. We need help getting those orders out,” says Cole Clinger, Chief Operations Officer, Melaleuca.
You can apply for one of those jobs at www.melaleucajobs.com
