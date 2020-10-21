Last week during Idaho Senator Jim Risch's (R) stop in Pocatello, he met with a handful of entrepreneurs working to create jobs in Idaho. One of those entrepreneurs lives in Idaho Falls and has a business which not only has the potential to create jobs in eastern Idaho, but also ensure the safety of millions of Americans.
At the College of Business at Idaho State University, Dr. Bamidele Omotowa meets with Bengal Solutions Consulting to talk about his work at Pearlhill Technologies LLC.
"With the Manhattan Project, some of the byproducts of the nuclear energy development has been a material called depleted uranium hexafluoride," Dr. Omotowa explains.
That byproduct is radioactive and stored in metal containers, which look like large propane tanks, across the country. As these containers age, the chances of the radioactive material leaking out increases. Even worse, many of these containers are located near natural water sources, and there are a lot of them out there. According to Dr. Omotowa there's "between 500,000 and 800,000 metric tons of it."
That could cause serious health problems for millions of Americans. Pearlhill Technologies focuses on the clean up.
The government has already started cleaning the nuclear waste in many states. However, it may need help from the private sector.
"The Department of Energy is cleaning them up right now, but it might take the next 80 years to clean up," Dr. Omotowa adds, "and we're (the U.S.) making more."
For Perlhill to start helping with the clean up, there are two things that needs to happen:
First, the government will need to issue permits which can cost millions of dollars. Second, other businesses will need to get on board to help fund the project.
That's where Bengal Solutions comes in.
"We're obviously not scientists here at the College of Business, but what we do with entrepreneurs such as Bam and his company is we help them take the science and go through a process called commercialization," says Bengal Solutions Director Dr. Dan Cravens.
Basically, commercialization is the process of showing other businesses how joining forces will make them money. You may ask: How will Pearlhill make money cleaning up depleted uranium hexafluoride?
"We can extract from it (depleted uranium hexafluoride) valuable fluoride material and have the other material no more reactive and can be buried," explains Dr. Omotowa.
That fluoride byproduct can be used in many household products like light bulbs. All this is what has Bengal Solutions excited to continue working with Pearlhill Technologies.
"Not only is this a big job creator potentially for eastern Idaho, but here's a big national -- and even international -- societal impact with helping address the issue of nuclear waste," states Dr. Cravens.
