"We just got this shipment like a week and a half ago. Came in, 6,500 tests in three, great big pallets and just dropped them off," said Owner of Home Helpers Teresa Nelson.
Through a grant received from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Home Helpers was able to receive these thousands of tests.
"When we opened up the back door and saw the pallets we were thinking 'Okay, now what are we going to do with all this?,'" said Marketing and PR Manager for Home Helpers Josh Hess.
It was a shocker at first, according to Home Helper Owner Teresa Nelson, but a resource to use moving forward.
"I think it was a little more than we anticipated but we were glad to be able to get the tests so that we can offer that service to our community," said Nelson.
"It was kind of a little intimidating and exciting at the same time knowing that we'd be able to help out the community and our clients and patients," said Hess.
Testing will be available to all Home Helper patients, its staff and immediate close contacts, clients, and anyone over the age of 65.
Anyone under the age of 65 can also receive a test. They just need a doctor's prescription, says Nelson.
If people are interested in getting tested at Home Helpers, all they need to do is call their Covid hot line or show up at their office.
And results show up within 15 minutes.
"It doesn't show past exposure or anything. It's just if you currently have the covid virus," said Nelson.
With covid numbers dropping, but the pandemic still active, Nelson said demand for their services have been high.
"The demand for our services has really increased because of the pandemic because a lot of people don't want to move their loved one into facility or want to move their loved one home from a facility," said Nelson.
But with these tests, the folks at Home Helpers say they're also ready to do their part.
"You know, we can do our part in helping everyone out," said Hess.
