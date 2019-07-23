Local Counselor Sentenced to Prison

In 2017, a Pocatello counselor was charged with 11 counts of sexual child exploitation. However, a judge dismissed all charges due to a lack of evidence. Today, a judge sentenced the counselor to prison for two different charges.
James Alan McGahey recently pled guilty to one count of sexual abuse of a minor and one count of lewd conduct with a minor.
Today in court, in regards to his actions, Mcgahey said, "There's no way to make it right. I know."
Bannock County Judge Stephen Dunn told McGahey, "There's a dark spot in your life, Mr. McGahey. There's a dark spot in your soul and these children are victims of your dark spot."
The judge then announced McGahey is to serve two concurrent, 25-year sentences in prison for each count brought against him. He will also have to pay some reparation costs to the victims.
When McGahey is released from prison he will have to register as a sex offender.
Due to the nature of this case, most of it remains sealed to the public in order to protect the victims and their families.
