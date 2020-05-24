A local county commissioner visits the Idaho Field of Heroes on Sunday.
Bannock County commissioner Ernie Moser and his wife were among Memorial weekend visitors that walked through the ‘Field of Heroes.’
What normally would be a field of 8,000 crosses representing fallen soldiers from around the United States, is now just crosses of Idaho’s fallen soldiers and markers representing each state.
Commissioner Moser says that although the Idaho Field of Heroes isn’t quite the same, it still holds the same spirit.
“My wife and I wanted to come out and just take in the sight and the moment. We have a daughter that served in the Air Force and so it’s very near and dear to our hearts and the more you walk around and you put names and faces, it becomes very real and so just to come and honor, not only these people that have lost their lives, but their families and also those that are still out there fighting and protecting us,” says Bannock County Commissioner Ernie Moser.
The Idaho Field of Heroes Closing Ceremony will be Monday and will be streamed live on Facebook at 5:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.