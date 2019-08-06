A local County Fair is kicking things off this week.
Things got a rowdy at the Bannock County Fair as cowboys on horses got roped into chasing a loose steer through the fairgrounds in Downey on Tuesday.
“So we were weighing it in and the guy forgot to shut the back gate and it ran out,” says Kolter Miller, Fort Hall.
The steer knocked a man down against the building as it was running past him.
“I saw the steer run through the camping grounds,” says Kolter.
When Kolter was asked what he thought as the steer was running through the fairgrounds…
“Aww, this is happening again?” Says Kolter.
But it’s not the fair’s first rodeo, so they were on it.
“We’ve got guys that have jumped on their horses with ropes and they was chasing that steer so that they could bring it back,” says Tarry Barker, Bannock County Fair Board.
“I just chased it on foot with my rope and then a lot of kids were just giving me the stink eye,” says Kolter.
“Safety is first. I don’t care what it is. I’ve been in law enforcement for over 20 years. I know what that’s about and I don’t want to see anybody get hurt. It didn’t happen, so we got blessed on that incident,” says Barker.
“If you know the steer and you know what it’s going to do, it’s not scary but if you don’t and other people are around, it can be scary,” says Kolter.
The steer was eventually caught.
The fair runs through Saturday and includes the rodeo and a free concert featuring the Bellamy Brothers on Friday night.
