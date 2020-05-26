After riding the ferries in New York, Richmond and Candace Sekyere decided a ferry tour was something Idaho Falls was missing.
Candace says, "In general, the public can't get out on the water and enjoy it. We kind of walk and bike around it all the time. So, we thought it would be awesome to have a little ferry boat on the river."
If possible, the pair wants to reach out to more than just locals. Richmond says, "If we can get on the "Things to do in Idaho Falls" list maybe it will bring in a lot more tourists to see the Snake River on this part of Idaho Falls."
To bring locals and tourists out, starting this Saturday through September, Snake River Ferry will offer two different runs.
One being on the upper river starting near the LDS temple and going up towards Freeman Park. The other starting at Rock Gardens on the lower river going down towards South Tourist Park.
The ferry will have regular hours of operation. However, it will be up to the captain to determine whether the weather permits for safe tours to take place.
Those wanting to catch a ride should check the ferry's Facebook page beforehand for a weather update.
For the Sekyeres, getting to opening day has not always been smooth sailing as no one really knew what it would take to open this type of business in the area. Candace says, "It did take us a full year of ups and downs."
As the season kicks off on an up, the couple hopes their business will create more excitement in the area. Richmond says, "To help businesses around downtown and around the greenbelt as well."
Hours, prices, tour routes, group sizes permitted, and other information about Snake River Ferry can be found on their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/snakeriverferry/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.