Early last year, as the pandemic began to take shape across Idaho, one local hospital created a special-care unit for COVID-19 patients. Nearly one year after its creation, the nurses in that unit are beginning to feel hopeful about the future.
"The vaccine is a modern miracle in the world of medicine, and we feel extremely blessed to have received it," says Jerry Castillo. "My wife and I have both been vaccinated. She also works in the medical field."
Castillo is a registered nurse at Portneuf Medical Center. Last spring, he was assigned to the hospital's newly formed COVID unit. "Overtime, we've only seen a ramp up in patient load," he explains. "You know, it hasn't slowed down. We still have a lot of COVID patients in the hospital."
The nurse says most of the hospital staff has been working more than 50 hours every week to deal with the influx in patients "and it's exhausting," he adds. "It really is. Burnout is real."
However, Castillo says there's now hope that soon he -- and his fellow healthcare workers -- will get to take a breath thanks to the vaccine.
"We are optimistic that it is a light at the end of the tunnel, that the pandemic can slow down." Castillo continues, "Especially slow down in our little community in southeastern Idaho."
As more people get the vaccine, Castillo hopes to see fewer patients in need of intensive care as a result of the virus. "A lot of these patients are alone. They don't know exactly what's going on," he says as he thinks about the dozens of COVID patients he's cared for during the last year. "A lot of their organ systems, hearts, lungs, kidneys are affected and exacerbated."
While the patients suffer physically, it also takes a toll on medical staff. "There's a lot of fatigue," states Castillo. "There's a lot of burnout. Any hope, any light at the end of the tunnel is welcomed."
Catillo tells KPVI he and his wife encourage everyone to get the vaccine when it's available to them.
For more information on the vaccine and when it will be available to the general public, please visit the following websites for updates:
https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/idaho-covid-19-vaccine-advisory-committee/
https://eiph.idaho.gov/Home/Hot%20Topics/Coronavirus/COVID_Vaccine.html
