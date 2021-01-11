Local credit union expands to SE Idaho

A local credit union has expanded their reach in East Idaho by opening a new branch in Pocatello.
East Idaho Credit Union has officially opened their doors in Pocatello with a new branch.
And while the official opening may be today the credit union is looking to hold off their grand opening ceremony until later this year for customer safety reasons.
The scheduled date for their grand opening event will be on May 21st where a ribbon cutting and prizes will given out.
