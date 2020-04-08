"Use that as an opportunity for us to build your trust," says Dr. Scott Smith who is the executive director for the Bingham Crisis Center in Blackfoot. It's a non-profit that helps survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, and is adapting its services during the COVID-19 pandemic to continue helping those in need while adhering to Governor Little's "stay-home" order.
Dr. Smith says, "We help with services such as counseling, safety planning... we also help with emergency shelter [capabilities]."
During Governor Little's "stay-at-home" order, the center is considered an essential service. However, it was encouraged to take some extra safety precautions like limiting hours of operation and only having two staff on site at a time. This allows staff to continue providing crucial help to the survivors while adhering to CDC guidelines to slow the spread of the virus.
Dr. Smith says, "Each team [pair on site] has the ability to assist somebody with a protection order. If the need arises."
That need increased with the governor's order.
Dr. Smith says, "Initially we saw an increase for protection orders being requested."
Each team is also able to help anyone who comes in and needs food or hygiene products, which the community largely helps supply.
The center expects the need for those products to increase as the governor's order remains in place.
For anyone who needs help but is scared to ask Dr. Smith says, "It's all confidential. Nothing gets passed around the community. We're a small, tight-knit community and sometimes that can create a problem, and we take that very very seriously."
If you, or someone you know, is in an abusive relationship please call the crisis center at (208) 785-1047 or the national crisis line at 1-800-799-SAFE.
