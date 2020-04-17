Local Daycare Giving Free Lunch for Kids

Since schools have closed due to the pandemic plenty of children are still dependent on them for lunch.
One local daycare decided to help and give out lunch also.
Adventures in daycare is giving out free lunched to children under the age of 18 to help supplement what the schools have been doing.
The daycare is serving lunch from 11 am to 2 pm, 7 days a week.
The lunch menu cycles daily and include a carton of milk and sometimes even a sweet treat.
Local businesses have also pitched in to help out with the lunches.
Melanie Randall, Owner of Adventures in Daycare, mentions how one business has helped.
"A lot of the local businesses are kind of pitching in and helping us with stuff. The Popcorn shop donated popcorn so they have a little extra treat today."
Other daycares that are also doing free lunches for kids are ABC daycare, Kid City, Old Town daycare, Whoville, and Bright Beginnings.
