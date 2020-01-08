A local vehicle dealership continued their support of development in Bannock County with their third annual donation.
On Wednesday, Cole Chevrolet presented the Bannock Development Corporation with a check for $5,000. This money will be used by the non-profit organization to promote job attraction, talent development, housing construction, and employer support efforts in the area.
Amy Rhoades, Chairperson of the Bannock Development, commenced the ceremony. “I want to express our appreciation to Cole Chevrolet and Art Beery. Art is economic development! He is not afraid to step up and be the positive force in the community, or to speak his mind. Art not only extends money for economic development; he also has a generous heart that makes a difference in the lives those that are less fortunate,” Rhoades said.
Art Beery, General Manager of Cole Chevrolet, addressed the gathering. “I want to tell the community what a great program Bannock Development is and why they should be supported. They extend hope and promise into the community and bring in businesses and jobs,” said Beery. Cole Chevrolet has been a Heritage Level Investor in Bannock Development since 2017, when Beery moved to the Pocatello-Chubbuck community.
The investment in Bannock Development Corporation has even more significance according to John Regetz, President & CEO. “Bannock Development Corporation greatly appreciates Cole Chevrolet’s investment in the community’s economic growth. It is harder for Bannock Development to fundraise than most non-profits because we cannot provide tax deductions, so when a business such as Cole Chevrolet supports us it has to come from their marketing budgets. Cole Chevrolet and the rest of our investors really deserve our community’s appreciation for their commitment to our prosperity,” said Regetz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.