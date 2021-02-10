Local Deputy Prosecutor Retiring

A local Deputy Prosecutor is retiring next month.
Bannock County Deputy Prosecutor Zach Parris is officially retiring on March 2nd.
His career with Bannock County started with felony prosecution and then he moved to the civil division. He also represented the county and all the elected officials for about eight years.
Parris became the Chief Deputy Prosecutor in 2012.
He says he’s retiring due to health issues.
“I would just take advantage of the time that I have and try to spend it with my family and enjoy my last few years and so that’s my plan. We’ll see how it works out,” says Zach Parris, Deputy Prosecutor, Bannock County.
Parris says the best part about his career as a Deputy Prosecutor is helping the community he grew up in.
Parris also says the Brad Compher case was one of the biggest cases of his career.
