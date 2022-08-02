A local music DJ is teaming up with a local coffee company to collect school supplies for kids in the community.
Music DJ Adrian Smart and the Idaho Coffee Company in Chubbuck is doing a school supply drive called the 'Great Give Back.'
School supplies can be picked up or donated on Wednesday's in August.
They will be collecting school supplies for elementary, middle school and high school students.
DJ Adrian will be setting up at Idaho Coffee Company on Wednesdays and playing music during those pick-up times.
You can donate school supplies anytime during the week at the Idaho Coffee Company.
"With the things that are actually required for kids to be able to perform well, and to be able to go to school peacefully and happy without worry that I'm missing a pencil or eraser or a calculator or notebook or something like that. For some people it's not a big deal but to me it's huge because it makes a difference to a child's life, especially with the school life," says Adrian Smart, Local DJ.
