Local Doctor Using Free Time to Make Face Masks

A local doctor has been using his free time to make face masks.
Dr. Naeem Rahim says with a little extra time on his hands, he’s been able to sew some face masks with his family.
He says so far they’ve created about 55 masks in just two days.
Dr. Rahim says that they are making the masks out of 100 percent cotton material.
“A truly functional mask that protects you against infections has to be air tight. It has to be fitted to your face. It has to be of a certain fabric that can filter the virus, but saying that, even the cotton mask does give you a certain degree of protection, but not at the same level as maybe what a surgical mask will,” says Dr. Naeem Rahim.
Dr. Rahim says to always wash your mask in between each time you wear it and always wash your mask before you wear it for the first time.
