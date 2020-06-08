National Donut Day is celebrated on the first Friday of June each year.
So Donut Bros. served sugary treats Friday morning at Hirning Auto on Yellowstone Avenue for free. Donut Bros. has been in business for three years at their location in Old Town Pocatello. They are open from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. every Monday through Saturday.
"I really just love serving donuts because the smiles on their faces people love it,” explains Donut Bros manager Tony Medina, “our donuts are light, a little bit of a crunch and then they just melt away in your mouth and it seems like people are finding them to be just like the fair foods."
