A local grandmother, granddaughter duo will soon be taking their turn spinning the "Wheel of Fortune."
Debbie Pilgrim and Sarah Hunt will be on this Friday's edition of "Wheel of Fortune."
The pair taped their episode in March and will be appearing during "Grandparents Week."
Their episode airs Friday at 6:30 p.m. on KPVI.
