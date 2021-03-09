The polls have closed in Bannock County and there are two issues that will be decided: A levy for the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District and a recall of three board of trustees member. That effort that was spearheaded by a group of parents, and may be part of the reason 1,600 people voted early.
At this time, the elections office has not released the final count. However, election officials say with a recall on the ballot opinions and emotions have been strong on both sides of the issue. Nonetheless the officials want you to know that no matter what side you are on, your vote is important and will be counted.
"This should be a safe space always," says Bannock County Elections Administrator Julie Hancock. For election officials, and Hancock, the safety of your vote -- and therefore your voice -- is almost sacred in nature.
"As members of this community we all have opinions," says Hancock. She continues, "But not when we're on the clock, not when we're wearing a Bannock County Elections staff shirt or our county tags. We don't have an opinion." This mindset is ingrained in the election staff and ensures that every voter feels comfortable casting their vote and can be assured that it is counted.
"It's all about everybody is treated the same," adds Hancock. "It doesn't matter to us which way you're voting. It doesn't matter what your views are. You have the right to walk into a polling place, cast your ballot, voice your -- not voice your opinion -- but voice your opinion on a ballot, put it in the can and leave. Everybody who walks into that door is treated the exact same because the right to vote is important for all of us. It doesn't matter what side you're on."
The elections office hopes to have all votes counted by 10:30 p.m. Hancock tells KPVI that she is more than happy to answer questions or concerns about how elections are run in the county and how the officials ensure your vote is safe. You can call the elections office to ask any question at 208-236-7333, or visit https://www.bannockcounty.us/elections/.
UPDATE: 9:05 p.m. unofficial results from Bannock County can be found by clicking here.
