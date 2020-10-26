Local Elementary School Hosting Virtual Halloween Parade

A local elementary school will be doing a virtual Halloween parade.
Chubbuck Elementary School will be hosting the virtual Halloween parade on Friday.
The school’s Halloween parade is a longstanding tradition where the large event fills the school gym and library, while lining the hallways with parents and families while the students parade around in their costumes.
Due to the Coronavirus, Chubbuck school administrators and staff decided to find a new way to celebrate the holiday this year.
“You know we’re not doing field trips and other things that involve larger gatherings and so they’re excited for the opportunity to dress up and have the parade, so we’re excited to see how it goes and give it our best shot,” says A.J. Watson, Principal, Chubbuck Elementary School.
The virtual event will be ‘Facebook Live’ on Friday, October 30th at 8:30 a.m. on Chubbuck Elementary PTA Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.