Dora Erickson School will be closed for a second day on Wednesday, November 13.
School District 91 crews are still working on fixing the heating system. All other D91 schools will be in session on Wednesday.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A local home improvement store is helping veterans. Read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Dora Erickson School will be closed for a second day on Wednesday, November 13. Read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Starting next semester, Brigham Young University-Idaho is no longer accepting Medicaid as a substitute for its Student Health Plan. Read more
Multimedia Journalist
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
For the 14th year Les Schwab Tire Centers is teaming up with The Idaho Foodbank to help families in need. Read more
Morning Meteorologist
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Update from School District 25: Read more
Multimedia Journalist
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The John B Davis art gallery was empty but filled with lots of emotions and amazing art. Read more
Meteoroligist/MMJ
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The American Legion Auxiliary hosted their annual Veteran’s Day Ceremony on Monday at the Veteran’s Memorial Building in Pocatello. Read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Classes have been canceled at Dora Erickson Elementary School for Tuesday, November 12 due to a problem with the school's heading system. Read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
From Portneuf Medical Center news release: Read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The John B Davis art gallery was empty but filled with lots of emotions and amazing art. Read more
Meteoroligist/MMJ
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The American Legion Auxiliary hosted their annual Veteran’s Day Ceremony on Monday at the Veteran’s Memorial Building in Pocatello. Read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Classes have been canceled at Dora Erickson Elementary School for Tuesday, November 12 due to a problem with the school's heading system. Read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
From Portneuf Medical Center news release: Read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.