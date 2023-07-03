A local entrepreneur is selling his candy at the Portneuf Valley Farmer's Market in Pocatello.
Ashton Abel just graduated from Highland High School.
He started making Dunks Candy and started selling it last December.
The product is caramel apple candies with sour green apple on one side and homemade caramel on the other side.
Ashton has spent a lot of time and his own resources getting just the right mix of sour apple and caramel, as well as the perfect shape and size candies.
"I put a lot of time into figuring out the perfect shape and size of the molds just so the candy is just does not have any sharp edges or anything on it and so I've had people suck on it and chew on it and I've heard from both people that it's good either way and some people really love it when they suck on it but others, you know, they can't resist to chew into it, so yeah, it's good both ways," says Ashton Abel, Dunks Candy
You can usually find Ashton and his Dunks Candy at the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market or craft market events.
