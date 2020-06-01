Local Event Goes Virtual

A local event to raise money and bring awareness to organ donations will be all virtual this year.
‘Dash for Donations’ usually takes place every summer with a 5-K and 2-K run and walk.
But due to Covid-19, ‘Dash for Donations’ will be a ‘Virtual Dash’ this year.
The beauty of the virtual event is that participants can run, walk, hike or do whatever activity they want where they are at a time that is convenient for them.
Participants can also send pictures or video while doing their activity.
“Based on the fact that a lot of our participants are transplant recipients and people would be considered more vulnerable in this day and age, we just felt like to protect them and to, you know, honor them, respect them, that we needed to do a virtual and not have a live event this year,” says Dixie Madsen, Donor Connect.
The ‘Virtual Dash’ will be held on August 8th.
