The Union Tap Room in Pocatello hosted a fundraiser for the Future Boys and Girls Club of Portneuf Valley on Monday night.
Organizers of the 'Raise the Bar' event say it was a success.
There were three local celebrity team serves from Idaho State University, Local credit unions and the City of Pocatello.
All the tip money and a percentage of sales went toward the Future Boys and Girls Club of Portneuf Valley.
Committee member Linda Leeuwrik says fundraising is important to run the club.
"The way that we're going to make the Boys and Girls club successful here in our community and what allowed us to get started was the fund-raising that we've done and that's going to be an on-going effort so that we can have this club get up and running and so that we can expand the programs, so that we can offer good programming. We're hiring personnel to work for the club, so all of those things require us to raise this money, so this is one of many fund-raisers that we're doing," says Linda Leeuwrik, Committee Member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.