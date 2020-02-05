The Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed the state's first case of the Novel Coronavirus today. One local expert clears up some concerns about the virus.
Signs at the doorways of Portneuf Medical Center offer a warning of possible Coronavirus symptoms.
Portneuf Medical Center Infection Preventionist Louise Zalusky-Kamm says, "You will see signs like this. Don't be alarmed if you do see this."
Strands of the Coronavirus have been around for decades with confirmed cases in Pocatello. However, those confirmed cases of older strands of the virus are not what you may have seen on the news lately, nor are they what the hospital's signs are warning patients about. It's the Novel Coronavirus out of China.
Zalusky-Kamm says, "This particular Coronavirus is brand new."
The virus was first spread from animal to human.
Zalusky-Kamm says, "Anytime something jumps from an animal to a human, or that zoonotic transmission, it is worrisome. We do not know how it will play out, we don't know the mortality, we don't know the symptoms, or treatment. So, right now it is supportive care."
Those who have the virus may not show symptoms for up to two weeks. When they do, those symptoms often look like a respiratory infection. However, experts say having shortness of breath does not mean a person is infected with Novel Coronavirus. One has to come in pretty close contact in order to be infected.
Zalusky-Kamm says, "They have been to Wuhan, China. Or, they have been in direct contact. So, direct contact when I say that [means] they were within six feet of a patient who was diagnosed with this Novel Coronavirus for 10 minutes or longer."
There are no confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus in Idaho.
If a patient does come in with the virus, Portneuf has protocol in place to keep it from spreading. However, hospital experts say people should be more worried about the common cold this cold and flu season than this particular strand of Coronavirus.
Zalusky-Kamm says, "The common cold. It is just sticking in people's systems longer. It's causing them to get viral pneumonia or bacterial pneumonia."
Hospital officials say with all the misinformation on social media, people should stay alert to what's going on with the Novel Coronavirus, but not panic when they see something online that seems alarming.
For those who are at high risk of catching cold, Zalusky-Kamm recommends practicing good hand hygiene and says she would wear a mask if traveling by plane.
