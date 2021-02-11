"To date, we haven't had anybody that we've charged for a vaccine for covid," says Wesston Faux at MAAG Pharmacy in Pocatello.
But some are still asking the question: will I need to pay for the vaccine?
"I wouldn't have any hesitancy letting people that there's not going to be a charge for the vaccination. It's all covered," said Faux.
Faux says anyone who has Medicare, Medicaid or commercial insurance will be 100 percent covered.
The concern for cost comes into question due to a administrative fee.
"Vaccine providers may choose to charge an administrative fee to help cover their staff costs and that sort of thing," says Southeastern Idaho Public Health District Director, Maggie Mann.
However, according to Mann, costs should not be an issue.
"Costs should not be a barrier to receiving this vaccine so nobody will be denied the vaccination because of an inability to pay," said Mann.
In a Facebook post from Southeastern Idaho Public Health Thursday, members were concerned about places charging their administrative fee.
The health department responded saying fees will be covered whether a person has insurance, or not, through a Federal program. The department said quote "No one should have to pay to get their vaccine."
"We're trying to get those out as efficiently as we possibly can but the reality is we just don't have enough supply yet to meet our demand," said Mann.
From local pharmacists, they ask the public to bear with them as we all move forward in the times we live in.
"Baring with us would be great! It's a lot of work and we're doing our very best," said Faux.
