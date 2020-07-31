A local family is being honored and recognized for ranching the same land their ancestors did over a century ago.
The Idaho Century Farm and Ranch Program, a partnership of the Department of Agriculture and the Idaho State Historical Society is recognizing a family that has had the Wagener Ranch north of McCammon for over 100 years.
Mary Spinner from McCammon says her grandparents came out to the area in 1914 and homesteaded the ranch which was originally 160 acres and is now over 1,000 acres.
She says it’s an honor knowing their family has been able to maintain the ranch for over 100 years.
“I applied for this because I wanted to honor my grandparents who came out here and started the ranch and my mother who continued the ranch and now it’s owned by myself and my three brothers, George, John and Jim.
Since the program began in 1990, over 450 farms and ranches statewide have been designated ‘Idaho Century Farms or Ranches’ by the Idaho Department of Agriculture and the Idaho State Historical Society.
