A local family is getting a new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity.
Wednesday night, there was a groundbreaking for the Lopez family. Karlia Lopez is a single mother of four kids ranging in ages from 3 to 15. Lopez put in a $500 down payment and committed to 500 hours of work in exchange for a 30-year, no interest loan on a home. The home on Randolph Avenue in Pocatello will be the 13th home that the Gateway Habitat for Humanity has provided in the area.
