"She was the most energetic little girl you have ever met. She was so full of life."
 
Monday evening, Jesica Bergeson couldn't find her daughter.
 
The last she saw nine year-old Shaylyn, she went out to play.
 
After hours of searching, a first responder found her on the side of their home.
 
"She had fallen out of the tree, and we had been making a form around that area to put concrete, and she fell on a piece of rebar that we were using to form the concrete," said Jesica.
 
The rebar impaled Shaylyn's head.
 
And now, the family had to worry about losing their second girl in three years, after losing their oldest Briauna in 2016 due to a rare chromosome abnormality.
 
She was ten years old.
 
"When I saw Shaylyn laying there, I just collapsed because I just don't know how I'm going to live through losing another baby," said Jesica.
 
Shaylyn was rushed to Salt Lake City, and survived the initial surgery, but passed away Thursday evening.
 
“My son, he said, ‘I really don’t like being an only child.”
 
But when Shaylyn's chances of survival began to deplete, Jesica remembered a conversation she had with her kids less than two months earlier.
 
"I said god forbid anything ever happens, what do you want? And (Shaylyn) said 'I'm an organ donor mom.' and I'm like okay are we just taking the insides, or what are we doing? And she says 'nope. We're taking everything. Because I don't need it anymore."
 
Gathering organs is a long process, but Jesica let the doctors know in perfect time, and they successfully removed her liver, both kidneys, the valves of her heart, and her eyes.
 
Helping her, to become a hero.
 
"So my baby just got to give four families the prayer they've been so desperately been waiting for," said Jesica.
 
The doctors told Jesica this is the first time they'd ever heard of a parent have this conversation with their child.
 
So now, Jesica wants to be a voice for organ donation.
 
And use her family's tragedy to fulfill what she calls an amazing new opportunity, to educate, and create more heroes like Shaylyn.
 
“I wish with every fiber of my soul that it had not happened to our family, but I am so happy that we got to be part of the blessing that those families needed, that they get to have a wonderful life," said Jesica.
 
If you'd like to make a donation to help the family with Shaylyn's medical expenses, click here.
 
If you'd like to register to become an organ donor, click here.
