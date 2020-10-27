An Illinois family moved hundreds of miles away from everyone they knew to buy their dream home in East Idaho. Then, just six months after moving in, that home caught fire. A group of local moms is stepping up to help and invites the community to join the effort.
From the curb, the Krush home seems to be just fine. However, up close, signs posted on all the home's doors prove otherwise.
"What wasn't hurt by fire is hurt by smoke and water," says Mark Krush.
Mark and Naomi Krush moved from Illinois a year and a half ago. After living in Rexburg for a year, the couple found their dream home in Pocatello. The first home they've ever purchased.
"We wanted to raise our children where there's more respect," Mark explains. When the couple looked at different areas to plant their family's roots, East Idaho stuck out.
When the Krush family moved into their new home, they quickly learned the electrical wiring in the attic needed to be redone. On October 18, the worst happened.
"Naomi had gotten up and gone to the refrigerator, and yelled out that there was a fire. The first thing we did was get the kids out."
Outside, Naomi called 911 and Mark returned to the home to try to find where the smoke was coming from.
"I was screaming at him to get out himself," Naomi says. "Like we said, we moved here from Illinois, we don't really have friends yet, our family's not here. So, my biggest concern is please do not die in this fire."
The house is now in an unlivable state and will be for the next three to six months. The family of four (and three dogs) lost almost all their possessions and is now living in a hotel.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with expenses that come with starting from scratch.
The East Idaho Moms blog is also helping out.
"We are a team of 22 East Idaho moms who are really passionate about bringing the village back to motherhood," explains the blog's owner Gigi Ropp.
Naomi is one of the writers for East Idaho Moms. When the other team members heard about the fire, they knew what to do.
"Naomi is going to need us in six months," Ropp says. "So, let's get her what she needs immediately and then let's not - I hate to say burden - but let's not burden her with having to hold onto car seats, and a crib, and all of these things in her hotel room."
The moms are collecting those big items and storing them until the family gets back in their home all while collecting and donating items, like toys, the family needs now.
The family is grateful for all the help they've gotten and they're grateful to be alive.
"I'm just happy that everyone got out," says Mark. "We got out. If it had been an hour or an hour and a half later, we would have been downstairs sleeping."
Since the fire, the Krush family says tools and other items have been stolen from their property. It feels like pouring salt on an open wound.
To donate to the GoFundMe account set up for the family click here, or to reach out to East Idaho Moms to see what items they are collecting for the family click here.
