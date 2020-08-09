"Well I really love her," said Noah Fernandez, "and she goes through a lot of hard times but she's still happy."
Noah Fernandez hosted a lemonade stand to raise money for his sister Josie, who has MMPSI. It's a rare diagnosis of epilepsy. MMPSI stands for malignant migrating partial seizures of infancy.
For Noah, he still sees little Josie as his baby sister.
"I like to cuddle, I like to play toys with her and I like to watch shows with her."
According to Jordan Fernandez - the father of Noah and Josie - the idea for the lemonade stand was all Noah's.
"He's always wanted to do something for his sister," said Jordan. "It was actually his idea to come up with a fundraiser for epilepsy."
From what the family knows, Josie has a KCNT1 gene mutation which results in potassium flowing at an excessive rate through brain cell membranes.
Finding the right treatment or prescription for her epilepsy has been challenging. Jordan confirmed that they've had to go through at least 15. Some work, but sometimes they don't.
They say they have a good team that works with them - and they also do their part to help Josie whenever they can.
"It's definitely been tough," stated Jordan. "It was an eye-opener, nothing that we knew with pregnancy so when we had Josie it was, everything was an eye-opener but what we've tried to do, every one of us as part of the family is try to learn as much as we can about it."
And for them and for a lot of people - Josie is a blessing.
"As much as it's been hard, she's a blessing. She gives out as much love as she gets and believe me she gets a lot," Jordan said with a smile on his face.
Friends, family, co-workers and even nurses who helped with Josie in the past showed their support.
The result was more than what the family excepted.
"This is huge," said Jenny Park, mother of Josie and Noah. "Originally we thought it would just be a little lemonade stand and to see the support from Josie's old nurses I mean co-workers it's been really wonderful to see people come out and support Josie as well as other people with epilepsy."
If there were any words of wisdom that Noah would offer to others dealing with epilepsy in some aspect, it's this...
"Be brave, be strong and don't give up."
