For any family, life can change in a heartbeat with a medical emergency. That’s what happened to one local family in the summer of 2021.
“Well, I remember being rushed into a room and doctors surrounding me,“ says Paxten Jorgensen
In June of 2021, Paxten was on the back of a motorcycle with a friend when Paxten fell off. His parents took him to a hospital in Rexburg and then he was transferred to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where doctors discovered that Paxten had bleeding on the brain and a fractured skull. Paxten was very alert and for three and a half days, the neurosurgeon checked on him every hour while mom and dad waited nearby.
"And I remember it as it stretched on through the night and it became apparent I wasn't going anywhere and it was just, you know, by the next morning, we were so tired and, and just, just wanted just wanted a shower, really," explains Paxten's mom Jennifer Jorgensen.
A nurse in the Pediatric ICU took the Jorgensens to the Ronald McDonald Family Room just down the hall from the PICU where they could take the time they needed to process what happened and to find a little respite.
"I just knew I could get to him if I needed to just up the elevator," says Jennifer, "I would be right there was just a couple of minutes versus navigating through traffic."
And it was at the Family Room where Jennifer found comfort in the most normal of things.
"I think, the most odd but comforting things was just to open the cabinets in the kitchen and be able to just see regular things like chocolate chips or bread," says Jennifer, "and I remember making a peanut butter and jelly sandwich was like the most comforting regular thing I could do when the whole world seemed so unsure."
It was the normalcy of the Family Room and its volunteer staff that helped the Jorgensens through uncertain times.
“I really did feel like they understood where we were coming from," explains Jennifer, "as well as just wanting to help us through just wanting to meet those needs, whatever they might be just helping us out. So, it was huge. It was huge.”
Paxten has recovered and is doing well.
The Ronald McDonald Family Room is open to families who have children who are being treated in Pediatrics, NICU, PICU, Behavioral Health Center, and the Burn Unit.
The Ronald McDonald Family Room is starting its 3rd Annual Fundraising for Families 3-Day Campaign Monday, March 14. This year’s goal is $60,000 and you can help by going to this link.
