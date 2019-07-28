A local farmer says a ‘labor of love’ has been bringing her to the farmer’s market for decades.
Hart’s has been bringing their fruits and vegetables to the Portneuf Valley Farmer’s Market for over 20 years.
She says they bring everything from A to Z, including apples, zucchini, carrots, beets, raspberries and strawberries.
She says it’s a lot of hard work and although you don’t really get paid for the time and the effort that goes into it, the results are worth it.
“You know the first taste of peas, the first raspberry, the first tomato, the first ear of corn, oh my goodness, it’s just like wow, you’ve never had it before and it tastes so good, you know, and I love that every year,” says Janene Hart, Hart’s Farm.
She also brings baked goods to the market.
She says it’s been a great part time job to be able to spend more time with her kids over the years.
