Information and Picture Provided by East Idaho News
A hay truck caught on fire and ignited a field in Bonneville County on Wednesday evening.
Authorities got a call at 6 p.m. of the fire on York and Jamestown roads (West 65th South and South 15th West, respectively) south of the Budweiser plant. Kerry Hammon of the Idaho Falls Fire Department said the people who had been in the 10-wheeler truck were trying to get the flames out with fire extinguishers. She said the truck was fully engulfed, and the fire spread to a nearby ditch and field.
The fire was fully contained by the Idaho Falls Fire Department by 8 p.m. The cause of the fire is unknown, but it is reported that the truck and trailer involved in the fire are a total loss at approximately $12,000. The Idaho falls Fire Department would like to recognize the farmers in the area who assisted in putting out the fire by using their heavy equipment. "They were a tremendous help!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.