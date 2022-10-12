The Idaho Falls Farmers Marker had a 'Fall Carnival' theme on Saturday.
There were food trucks and a variety of vendors participating.
One of the vendors was a local business from Pocatello.
D&H Studios says it was their first time participating in the Idaho Falls market.
And they featured their pet accessories.
"It's a new market for us. People who may not have been to Pocatello to know what we do as a store and a company. We're exposing them to a whole new group of people here and I still consider it community because we're so close and it's just been fun. Change of venue for us, people getting to see our products in kind of a limited way, but to just be introduced to us," says David Hance, Co-owner, D&H Studios.
