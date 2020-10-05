Local Farmers Market Has Pie Bake-Off

The 5th annual Harvest Festival kicked off this weekend at the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market in Pocatello.
Some of the festivities included a homemade pie bake-off.
There were eight different pies in the contest.
The pies were judged by flavor, aroma, attractiveness, design and flakiness, just to name a few.
Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad was one of five judges helping to decide which pie was the winner.
“We had to eat a piece of all of them which really amounts to a full pie and that’s tough to start with. Incredible pies people did, created amazing different styles and different kinds. I didn’t realize you could have so many different kinds and styles and tastes of Apple Pie, but we sure did,” says Mayor Brian Blad, City of Pocatello.
The winner of the Pie Bake-Off was Shy Friedley.
The Portneuf Valley Farmer’s Market ends October 31st.
