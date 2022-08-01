A local farmer's market is adding something each weekend.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market in Pocatello is now doing live music every Saturday.
Along with the live music, the farmers market will have between 35 and 55 vendors.
"We had some positive feedback about the live music that we had and we just thought, you know, lets see how we can make this work for everybody and we want to make sure the musicians, you know, get a decent tip and paid and so we decided to ask around and it seems like the best for everybody, the vendors and the musicians," says Ellen Loomis-Roberts, Portneuf Valley Farmers Market Manger.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market runs every Saturday form 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
