A local farmers market is getting ready to open for the season.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will kick off their season at the new 'Lookout Point' area on Saturday.
Due to recent weather conditions, they will be on the road on Garfield Street in front of the Marshall Public Library.
The road will be closed for the event.
The market will support local farmers and vendors.
There will be about 40 vendors, some old and some new.
They will also have a live band.
Ellen Loomis, the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market manager, says they're looking forward to opening at their new location.
(TAKE SOT:26) ELLEN LOOMIS (PORTNEUF VALLEY FARMERS MARKET MANAGER)
"The biggest thing is I feel like we've grown so much, adding live music every week and more vendors every week. I'm just super grateful that we have a new, larger venue, eventually to go to. We won't be able to be on the grass until June 2nd, but at that point we know we're going to have wonderful great vibes and wonderful local talent with art and crafts and of course farmers," says Ellen Loomis, Portneuf Valley Farmers Market Manager.
The Farmers Market runs from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.
