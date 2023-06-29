Structure fire at the 3000 block of S Holmes Avenue. The fire is contained, but the Idaho Falls Police Department has S Holmes Ave, just south of its intersection with Sunnyside Road, closed. Please use alternate routes, watch out for first responders in the roadway, and stay clear of the scene to give us room to work. More information will be released later.
Local Fire Crews Respond to Structure Fire
Deanne Coffin
Idaho Falls
Deanne Coffin
School District 93
Deanne Coffin
Pocatello Fire Department
Deanne Coffin
Joey Dubois
Joey Dubois
Joey Dubois
Joey Dubois
Idaho Falls, ID
Matt Davenport
Blackfoot, ID
Matt Davenport
Blackfoot, ID
