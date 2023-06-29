Local Fire Crews Respond to Structure Fire

Structure fire at the 3000 block of S Holmes Avenue. The fire is contained, but the Idaho Falls Police Department has S Holmes Ave, just south of its intersection with Sunnyside Road, closed. Please use alternate routes, watch out for first responders in the roadway, and stay clear of the scene to give us room to work. More information will be released later.

