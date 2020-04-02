One local child couldn't have a party with the social distancing guidelines but he got something even better, a parade.
It was Titian's 7th birthday and his mom was trying to figure out something different to do besides a party so she reached out to his teacher Mrs. Haro at Connor Academy to get families form his class to drive in a parade by his house.
She also opened an event on Facebook and invited people from her job at Portneuf Medical Center to come and luckily one parent at Connor Academy arranged for the North Bannock Fire Department to come which made the day that much better for Titian.
Chasity Snowden, Titian's Mom said, "Just seeing all the community's support, people from Portneuf, people from Pocatello from Chubbuck Connor Academy, my neighbors and just seeing how happy and excited everybody was cheerful grinning you know ear from ear and people were even so overjoyed they were even crying."
It will be a day that Chasity, her son, and family will never forget.
